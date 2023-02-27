Louisiana Boulettes & Balloons Festival coming to Lafourche

Come on out to Oak Ridge Park in Golden Meadow for the inaugural Louisiana Boulettes & Balloons Festival from March 31-April 1, hosted by local non-profit Launch Leeville. Approximately ten hot air balloons will soar across the skies of Lafourche Parish while participants enjoy traditional bayou cuisine, live music, and family-friendly games, with proceeds going to help homeless animals at the Saint Amelia Animal Care Center.

“We are so excited for this event and hope it will be the first of many,” said festival founder Janet Rhodus. “We have people coming from Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, and more– and it is supporting a good cause.” Rhodus discussed the increasing presence of homeless animals in the bayou region whose needs have been further exacerbated by recent hurricanes, and how the local Saint Amelia’s Animal Care Clinic–an organization founded to provide low-cost spay/neuter services– is helping to address the problem. “The Louisiana Boulettes & Balloons is a great way to raise money for this organization, while giving people a good time.”

A “balloon glow” will be held from 5:00pm-10:00pm on Friday, March 31st to kick off the event, and the festival will continue on Saturday, April 1st from 10:00am-10:00pm. Both days will feature delicious bayou food, drinks, games, and live music for people to enjoy, as well as local artisans showing and selling creations at craft booths. “We created this event as a way for people to experience the best of Lafourche and help out four-legged friends at the same time!” said Rhodus.

For more information, contact Janet Rhodus at janetrhodus@hotmail.com.