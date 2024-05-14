Louisiana Boulettes & Balloons Festival to return to Golden Meadow for 2nd year

Looking for a magical way to spend this weekend? Come out to the 2nd Annual Boulettes & Balloons Festival in Golden Meadow for an exciting event– with all proceeds going to benefit local rescue animals.

This free festival, which hosted its inaugural event in 2023, will include a hot air balloon race, live music, and tethered balloon rides. There will also be cooking competitions, delicious Cajun food, games, crafts, and fun for the while family.

“We are so excited to bring this festival back for the second year, and crossing our fingers for good weather,” said founder Janet Rhodus. “What this festival does for our community is wonderful to see, and it’s even a big draw for our-of-state tourists. We are hopeful for an even more exciting event this year!”

All proceeds for the Louisiana Boulettes & Balloons Festival will go towards the Pawsitive Enfrocement Project, a nonprofit dedicated to helping stray animals left in the area during Hurricane Ida. “We couldn’t turn a blind eye to all these animals in need after the devastation,” said Rhodus. “This is the main fundraiser of the year for our organization and we are really excited to continue helping these pets.”

The Louisiana Boulettes & Balloons Festival will take place on May 17-18, 2024, at Oak Ridge Community Park in Golden Meadow. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 17, 2024 5:00-7:00 PM: School’s Out (Live Music) 6:00-9:00 PM: Tethered Rides 7:00-10:00 PM: Circle (Live Music) 8:00-9:00 PM: Balloon Glow

Saturday, May 18, 2024 6:00 AM: Morning Flight 12:00-3:00 PM: Benjamin Bruce & The Acadians (Live Music) 3:00-6:00 PM: Roger Dowdy Band (Live Music) 6:00-9:00 PM: Ryan Foret and Foret Traditions (Live Music) 6:00-9:00 PM: Tethered Rides 8:00-9:00 PM: Balloon Glow



For more information, please visit the Louisiana Boulettes & Balloons Festival via Facebook or their website.