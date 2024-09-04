Louisiana Dove Hunting Season to begin this Saturday

The 2024 dove hunting season begins Saturday, September 7, 2024 statewide, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced.

Louisiana is divided into the North and South zones for dove season. The North Zone runs from September 7-28, October 5-November 9, and December 21-January 21, 2025. The South Zone runs from September 7-21, October 19-November 30, and December 14-January 14, 2025.

Dove hunters 18 and older are required to have a basic hunting license and be Harvest Information Program (HIP) certified. Youth 17 and under do not need a hunting license or HIP certification to dove hunt. To purchase a hunting license, please click here.

LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area (WMA) dove fields.

Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the LDWF website. Both hunts will begin one-half hour before sunrise on Saturday. The registration fee for the lease fields is $10 for adults plus a convenience fee. Youths age 17 and younger do not have to pay the registration fee.

Only non-toxic shot size 6 and smaller may be used at these hunts and no lead shot is to be used. Dogs are allowed and ATVs are allowed but may be restricted to field roads if wet conditions prevail.

LDWF Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) offering dove fields or dove hunting opportunities, including Bodcau WMA, Boeuf WMA, Clear Creek WMA, Elbow Slough WMA, John Franks WMA, Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA, Richard K. Yancey WMA, Russell Sage WMA, Sabine WMA, Sandy Hollow WMA, Sherburne WMA, the U.S. Forest Service Calcasieu Ranger District Vernon Unit and West Bay WMA. For more information on WMA dove fields, click here.

For a complete list of WMAs open to dove hunting and more information on WMA dove hunting, click here.

All visitors to LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Click here for more information.

For more information on dove hunting in Louisiana, click here or contact Richard Temple at rtemple@wlf.la.gov or (337) 491-2110.