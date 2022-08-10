Louisiana Economic Development to host Rural Revitalization meeting in Lafourche

Gov. Edwards Meets with French Ambassador, Explores Energy Transition Investment Opportunities as Economic and Resilience Mission Continues
August 10, 2022
Here’s Where to Go in Lafourche to Get Out & Get Moving
August 10, 2022

Join the Louisiana Economic Development on Wednesday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a Rural Revitalization meeting. Hosted by the Lafourche Parish Government, the meeting will provide updates on activities impacting rural areas.



The meeting will be held at the Lafourche Parish Mathews Complex, featuring representatives from Louisiana Economic Development and local allies. The meeting will cover economic development projects, an overview of the strategic plan for rural development created by the Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization and offers updates on current available resources.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Registration can be completed online.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 10, 2022

Terrebonne 200 Bicentennial Festival and Parade Scheduled for October 15

Read more