Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay announces musical lineup

Rodney Paul Simoneaux
September 11, 2023

The Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay has released their official live musical line up for their 51st annual festival!

The 2023 Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay will take place on October 13, 14, and 15, 2023, at 326 Highway 304 in Chackbay, with all musical artists taking the Bon Terre Credit Stage. The event will include live music, carnival rides, games, a parade, drinks, and delicious Cajun food including seafood gumbo, chicken/sausage gumbo, jamalaya, white beans, hamburgers, french fries, fried fish, crawfish kickers, sauce piquant, smoked sausage, and sweets.


See the official musical lineup here:

  • Friday, October 13, 2023
    • 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m: Reese and His 2 Piece
    • 10:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m: Snapper and The Fishsticks
  • Saturday, October 14, 2023
    • 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m: Darel Gros and The High Rollin’ Band
    • 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m: Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition
    • 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m: Miller Point
    • 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m: Good Feelin’
    • 10:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m: Kings of Neo
  • Sunday, October 15, 2023
    • 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m: Strait Hag
    • 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m: Canebreakers
    • 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m: JP Bourgeois

To stay up-to-date about the upcoming Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay, visit their official Facebook page or website. 

Isabelle Gareis
Isabelle Gareis

Related posts

September 9, 2023

La Fete des Vieux Temps announces 2023 dates and live bands

Read more