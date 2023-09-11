Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay announces musical lineup

The Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay has released their official live musical line up for their 51st annual festival!

The 2023 Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay will take place on October 13, 14, and 15, 2023, at 326 Highway 304 in Chackbay, with all musical artists taking the Bon Terre Credit Stage. The event will include live music, carnival rides, games, a parade, drinks, and delicious Cajun food including seafood gumbo, chicken/sausage gumbo, jamalaya, white beans, hamburgers, french fries, fried fish, crawfish kickers, sauce piquant, smoked sausage, and sweets.

See the official musical lineup here:

Friday, October 13, 2023 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m: Reese and His 2 Piece 10:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m: Snapper and The Fishsticks

Saturday, October 14, 2023 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m: Darel Gros and The High Rollin’ Band 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m: Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m: Miller Point 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m: Good Feelin’ 10:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m: Kings of Neo

Sunday, October 15, 2023 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m: Strait Hag 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m: Canebreakers 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m: JP Bourgeois



To stay up-to-date about the upcoming Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay, visit their official Facebook page or website.