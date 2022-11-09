Louisiana Retro Con announced it’s return to Houma this January for the Louisiana Retro Con Winter Convention. “After a very successful first event this fall, we knew that the interest, and the need was there,” said Davey Lusco II Founder and Director of Louisiana Retro Con.



As the official convention of the Louisiana Game Collecting Guild, Louisiana Retro Con attracts locals, as well as visitors from across the state, and vendors from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. “The Louisiana Game Collecting Guild consists of more that 1,000 members. We visit and showcase our personal collections, and we help fellow members to fill in their collections,” said Lusco. Taking place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 21, 2023 at the Andrew Price Gym in Schriever, located at 1889 W. Park Ave., the event is on track to host over 50 vendors, as well as offer cosplayers a place to come decked out as their favorite character, and fan tables where attendees can get to know local interest groups, clubs, and non-profits.

“There is a need in our area, and we want to provide an outlet for collectors to find collectibles, retro and modern video games, toys, comic books, and movies (VHS to DVDS and Blu-ray’s). While the main focus is video games, we will have a variety of vendors that are related to the industry in one way or another,” Lusco shared.

“Donated game systems and televisions will be set up for participants to have fun, make friends, to play something old, or to try something new,” said Lusco. “Another unique thing about our convention is that patrons are encouraged to bring their old video games, toys, collectibles, and more, to trade or sell. Select vendors will be taking trades at the show. Bring the old stuff and take something new home!”