Louisiana Retro Con Fall 2023 is returning next weekend– with a brand new venue!

Following their second event this past January, Louisiana Retro Con is returning to the area for their third event on Saturday, September 9, 2023!

Retro Con 2023 is shaping up to be their biggest event yet– with 10,000 square feet of vendors and attractions hailing from across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi, all who will offer a wide variety of gaming products– vintage Legos, comic books, games, VHS tapes, DVDs, and a range of trading cards are just some of the many things that can be found at this event.

“The goal of Retro Con is to provide an outlet for gamers or really anyone to come together,” says Director Davey Lusco. “We saw a need for this type of fun and unique activity in the Houma-Thibodaux area and wanted to step in. Retro Con is really a day for the community.” Lusco further detailed that following the success of these events, he is striving to make Retro Con a biannual event for locals to look forward to in Terrebonne Parish.

Alongside vendor booths, Retro Con will also offer free games stations at their Retro Con Arcade for all participants to enjoy. There will further be food trucks on site serving a variety of different options for lunch, snack, or dinner. “We are truly bringing a new, fun activity for local families to enjoy together,” Lusco says.

Louisiana Retro Con Fall 2023 will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium from 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Tickets are $10, and children under 12 get in for free. For more information, please check out their Facebook event page.