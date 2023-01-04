Louisiana Retro Con returning this January

On the heels of their debut in Fall of 2022, Louisiana Retro Con is returning to Houma for their second event this January 21, 2023!

Retro Con 2023 is set to host more than 30 vendors from across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi who will offer a wide variety of gaming products– vintage Legos, comic books, games, VHS tapes, DVDs, and a range of trading cards are just some of the many things that can be found at this event.

“The goal of Retro Con is to provide an outlet for gamers or really anyone to come together,” says Director Davey Lusco. “We saw a need for this type of fun and unique activity in the Houma-Thibodaux area and wanted to step in. Retro Con is really a day for the community.” Lusco further detailed that following the success of these events, he is striving to make Retro Con a biannual event for locals to look forward to in Terrebonne Parish.

Alongside vendor booths, Retro Con will also offer free games stations at the event for all participants to enjoy. There will further be food trucks on site serving a variety of different options for lunch, snack, or dinner. “We are truly bringing a new, fun activity for local families to enjoy together,” Lusco says.

Retro Con will be held on January 21, 2023 at the Andrew Price Gym, 1829 WS Park Avenue, Schriever, LA 70359. Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. Entry is only $10 for adults and kids under twelve get in for free. Come check out the fun!