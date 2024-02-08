Louisiana Retro Con to return to Morgan City for 2-day event

Following their first two successful events in 2023, Louisiana Retro Con is returning to the area for their third event on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, 2024! This will mark Retro Con’s first time as a two-day event in response to the demand for tickets.

Retro Con 2024 is shaping up to be their biggest event yet, with about 25,000 square feet of vendors and attractions hailing from across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi–all who will offer a wide variety of gaming products, including vintage Legos, comic books, games, VHS tapes, DVDs, and a range of trading cards. The event will also host celebrities and voice actors from the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023 movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s video game franchise, food trucks, and a free video game arcade.

“We initially began out event in Houma, but moved it to the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium as our attendance grew,” explained Davey Lusco, Founding Director of Louisiana Retro Con. “We are now officially the largest ‘nerd convention’ in the tri-parish area, and we couldn’t be more excited for our upcoming event. We have no plans to stop now!”

Louisiana Retro Con will take place Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m, and Sunday, March 3, 2024 from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. For more information, or to purchase tickets to the event in advance, please visit the official Louisiana Retro Con website.