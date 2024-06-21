Louisiana Swamp Stomp Music Series kicks of tomorrow in Thibodaux

Music lovers– grab your dancing shoes for an unforgettable performance this Saturday!



The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites you and your family to the first performance of the 2024 Summer Louisiana Swamp Stomp Music Series, featuring T’Monde.

“Three remarkably accomplished young musicians come together in T’Monde. With a combined 10 Grammy nominations between members Drew Simon, Megan Constantin, and Kelli Jones, T’Monde brings influences ranging from early Country music to ancient French and Creole ballads to present day Cajun music,” reads a statement from the band. “Whether it be with their instruments or their voices, these three continue to showcase their unique sound that is unmatched in Cajun music today.”

The concert is completely free and will take place at Gina’s At The Legion in Thibodaux on June 22, 2024, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.





The goal of the Cajun Music Preservation Society is to make traditional Cajun music available to the public as much as possible. The society, which was started in 2014, was started when several local cultural enthusiasts noticed there was a need to promote local Cajun music.

Other performers in the 2024 Swamp Stomp Music Series will include Cameron Fontenot & The Rhythm Aces on July 27, 2024, and Jimmy Breaux & Friends on August 24, 2024. All performances will take place at the same time and location.

For more information, please visit the Cajun Music Preservation Society on Facebook.