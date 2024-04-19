Louisiana Workforce Commission to host Second Chance Career and Resource Fairs in Terrebonne/Lafourche area

In honor of Second Chance Month, Louisiana Workforce Commission with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections is hosting two local 2024 Second Chance Career and Resource Fairs. The fairs will take place in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

According to The National Reentry Resource Center, each April, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs celebrates Second Chance Month, recognizing the importance of helping individuals, communities, and agencies across the country appreciate their role in supporting the safe and successful reentry of millions of people returning from incarceration each year. Second Chance Month aims to inform and highlight the many opportunities for state, local, and tribal governments and community-based service providers to build meaningful second chances for our returning community members.

The Second Chance Career and Resource Fair will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, and Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM at the Warren J. Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux. There will be over 50 exhibitors present at the event.

A list of employers with job openings can be viewed and applied for here. For more information, please visit the Louisiana Workforce Commission website.

About the Louisiana Workforce Commission – The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s vision is to make Louisiana the best place in the country to get a job or grow a business, and our goal is to be the country’s best workforce agency. Our mission is simple and straightforward – we put people to work.