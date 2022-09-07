Louisiana Workforce Commission to host Resource Job Fair

Louisiana Workforce Commission is scheduled to host a Terrebonne Parish Resource and Job Fair on Monday, September 19. The job fair will be held at the Municipal Auditorium, providing information and opportunities to those seeking employment with career choices and resources Terrebonne Parish has to offer.

The job fair will feature local businesses and organizations including the Louisiana Work Commission, American Job Fair Center, Louisiana’s Bayou Country, Volunteers of America, and the State of Louisiana.

Guests are encouraged to provide a resume upon request. The Resource and Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium, located at 880 Verret Street.