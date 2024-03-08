LouisianaLIT to feature “Louisiana Herb Journal” author for March event

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center along with the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum have announced their featured local author for March’s “LouisianaLIT” program at the museum.

March’s featured author will be Corinne Martin, author of Louisiana Herb Journal: Healing on Home Ground. “In a world of constant change and crisis, the relationship between humans and their environment has never been more vital,” reads a summary of the book. “Louisiana Herb Journal invites readers into the world of medicinal herbs, introducing fifty herbs found in Louisiana, with details on identification, habitat, distribution, healing properties, and traditional uses, including instruction on popular preparation methods such as tinctures and teas.”