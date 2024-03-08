LouisianaLIT to feature “Louisiana Herb Journal” author for March event

March 8, 2024
The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center along with the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum have announced their featured local author for March’s “LouisianaLIT” program at the museum.

 

March’s featured author will be Corinne Martin, author of Louisiana Herb Journal: Healing on Home Ground. “In a world of constant change and crisis, the relationship between humans and their environment has never been more vital,” reads a summary of the book. “Louisiana Herb Journal invites readers into the world of medicinal herbs, introducing fifty herbs found in Louisiana, with details on identification, habitat, distribution, healing properties, and traditional uses, including instruction on popular preparation methods such as tinctures and teas.”

 

Corinne Martin is a certified clinical herbalist and amateur naturalist, and has practiced as an herbalist for more than thirty years. She recently retired from teaching holistic and integrative health at the University of Southern Maine Nursing School, and she now divides her time between Louisiana and Maine.

Martin will be at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum for the March LouisianaLIT event on Thursday, March 21, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. for an interview and book signing. Admission is $3 per attendee, with copies of the book available for purchase.

 

The new LouisianaLIT series began in August of 2023, and features a book interview and signing with an author once a month whose writings explore stories and themes that celebrate southern Louisiana Culture. To register for the event, please click here. For more information, please call (985) 580-7200 or visit the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum’s website. 

Isabelle Pinto
