Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou hosts Bayou Lafourche Cleanup

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou has teamed up with Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District to host the 2023 Bayou Lafourche Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day!

The 2023 Bayou Lafourche Cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Volunteers will have the option to help pick up trash out of the bayou, the street side, the ditches, and more. Materials will be provided and cleanup crews will be available to join in the following locations: