Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou hosts Bayou Lafourche Cleanup

April 4, 2023

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou has teamed up with Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District to host the 2023 Bayou Lafourche Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day!

The 2023 Bayou Lafourche Cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Volunteers will have the option to help pick up trash out of the bayou, the street side, the ditches, and more. Materials will be provided and cleanup crews will be available to join in the following locations:

  • Donaldsonville – Location to be determined
  • Napoleonville – 3996 Hwy 1
  • Labadieville – Bayou Rowing, Dumpster Hwy 308 (will be marked)
  • Thibodaux – Dumpster Hwy 1 NSU Bayouside
  • Thibodaux – Lafourche Fire District #1 Company #4 on Hwy 308 across from the St Charles Church.
  • Raceland – 4131 Highway 1 Raceland
  • Lockport – Going North toward Hwy 90
  • Lockport – Highway 1 Bayouside – Belleview Fire Station Hwy 1
  • Galliano – Location to be determined

Interested volunteers may sign up here for the event. Participants are also invited to head to Raceland afterwards for the exciting La Fete Du Monde event! For more information, please visit Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou’s Facebook.

