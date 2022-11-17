Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Wins Bid to Host the 2023 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the destination management organization for Lafourche Parish, has successfully won the hosting rights to the 2023 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown, a competitive roller derby competition made up of teams from across the United States.

The competition will take place at Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium on N. Canal Blvd in Thibodaux the weekend of February 24-26, 2023. It is expected to have a notable economic impact to Lafourche Parish with over 250 hotel room nights anticipated, an estimated 900-1,700 meals consumed at local restaurants, and additional visitor spend on trips to local attractions and shops in Lafourche Parish.

The event is hosted as part of a joint effort by Team Louisiana Roller Derby, the state’s all-star roller derby team, and Red Stick Roller Derby Juniors, the youth roller derby team based in Baton Rouge who put out the initial request for proposal to find a host in late August. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism immediately worked with Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium, a venue that has hosted previous roller derby events, to submit a bid.

“We are very excited to welcome the Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown to Thibodaux” said Ian Wallis, Sales & Marketing Manager at Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism. “They have been an excellent group to work with thus far, and we are very thankful for the team at Harang Auditorium for helping us get this competition to Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou.”

In addition to Team LA and Red Stick Roller Derby Juniors, it has already been announced that Team Texas, Team Florida, Chicago Roller Derby, and Team Indigenous Rising, a group of skaters from across the United States with an indigenous background, have signed up to compete. Tickets to attend the competition can be purchased starting Friday, December 9th on the website linked below.

“As our local tourism industry continues to recover from a turbulent two years, we are thrilled to work with Team LA Roller Derby to bring their event to Lafourche Parish” said Cody A. Gray, President & CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism. “Events such as this bring in significant economic impact to our destination and directly support local businesses and jobs. We look forward to welcoming these visiting teams to Thibodaux to experience our authentic Cajun culture.”

For more information about the Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown visit their website. For vendor/sponsorship opportunities, contact Kaitlyn Estes, Tournament Organizer at yallstarstournament@gmail.com.