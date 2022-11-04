Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education to speak at B.I.G. luncheon

The Bayou Industrial Group announced that Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Ph.D., Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education will be the B.I.G. November luncheon speaker. Reed is the only female in the country currently serving as a state higher education lead who has led higher education in more than one state. In addition, she was recognized nationally as the 2020 Exceptional Leader by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association, and in 2022, Reed successfully led efforts to secure additional state funding of more than $150 million.

The luncheon will take place on November 14, on the fifth floor of the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center. Registration is required by November 7 at 10 a.m. and can be completed here. Doors open at 11:30 and the program starts at noon. The event is free to members, and the cost is $25 for guests.

Bayou Industrial Group (BIG) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization committed to the growth and sustainability of business and industry in the Bayou Region of southeast Louisiana. For more information visit the organization online.