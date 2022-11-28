Love Lights a Tree event to benefit American Cancer Society Relay for Life

Thibodaux Regional, in association with the American Cancer Society, will host Love Lights a Tree on December 14. The event will honor the memory of loved ones lost. “Join the festivities by purchasing a Christmas tree ornament dedicated to a loved one or friend, and help fight the disease that claims so many lives,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional Health System.

The event, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute, will feature a blessing of the tree, hanging ornaments, music, and refreshments. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Ornaments and forms will be available at the event, as well as at the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute.