LPG hosts monthly commodity distribution in Central Lafourche

The Office of Commodity Action is hosting its monthly commodity distribution in Central Lafourche today, August 25, from 9 a.m. until all supplies are given out. The distribution will be held at the LSU Ag Center, located at 115 Texas Street.

Residents of Lafourche Parish must meet the following requirements to receive assistance:

Applicants must be a resident of Lafourche Parish

Combine gross income of all person in applicant’s household is within the guidelines listed below

Applicant’s household is composed of food stamp

Applicant receives supplemental security income

Applicant’s household receives aid to families with dependent children

Residents must provide proof of identification upon registration. Registration for the commodity distribution will be completed on site.