LPPL 2024 Summer Experience kicks off this Tuesday!

Pack your bags… you’re invited to go on an adventure this summer at the Lafourche Parish Public Library!

The 2024 Summer Experience theme is “Adventure Begins at Your Library!” The fun kicks off this upcoming Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Families can now register for the reading challenge, pick up a Summer Explorer Adventure Passport log and calendar, and sign-up for programming that requires registration at their respective branches. LPPL will also be selling “Adventure Begins at Your Library” bags that you can purchase starting on this date.