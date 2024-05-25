LPPL 2024 Summer Experience kicks off this Tuesday!

Best ways to prevent Accidental Poisonings in your homeMay 25, 2024
Pack your bags… you’re invited to go on an adventure this summer at the Lafourche Parish Public Library!
Families can now register for the reading challenge, pick up a Summer Explorer Adventure Passport log and calendar, and sign-up for programming that requires registration at their respective branches. LPPL will also be selling “Adventure Begins at Your Library” bags that you can purchase starting on this date.
From exploring exhilarating performances to discovering your creative side at art workshops – not to mention camping out with tons of good books – there’s so much to see and do on your Summer Experience odyssey!
Here’s how to participate in the fun this summer:
- Register for Summer Experience 2024 at your local LPPL branch, and pick up your Summer Explorer Adventure Passport! This is where you will be logging your reading and event participation.
- The reading goal for all ages is to read for at least 20 minutes a day. In your adventure passport, mark off every day that you read for at least 20 minutes.
- Once you have logged reading for 5 days, come into the library to claim a prize! Every time you have 5 days of logged reading, you are meeting a goal and get to come in for a prize.
- Your program goal is to attend at least one in-person library event in June and one in July for even more fun!
- Mark off your library event attendance in the boxes at the bottom of the adventure passport.
- Complete the challenge to be entered into the grand prize drawing! To complete, you must have at least 30 days of reading and attended at least two library events (one in June & one in July.)
- Visit us all summer long to check out books, attend special events, claim your prizes, and have an awesome Summer Experience!
Enjoy programs, crafts, performances, workshops, and more related to the theme of the week:
- Week 1: May 28 – June 2 – Hello, Summer Experience!
- Week 2: June 3-9 – And We’re Off! Adventures in Travel
- Week 3: June 10-16 – Dream It Up! Adventures in Imagination
- Week 4: June 17-23 – Sense-ploration! Adventures in the Senses
- Week 5: June 24-30 – Go Outside! Adventures in Nature
- Week 6: July 1-7 – Dim the Lights! Adventures in the Dark
- Week 7: July 8-14 – Stay Close! Adventures Close to Home
- Week 8: July 15-21 – Solve This! Adventures in Puzzles, Scavenger Hunts, & Mysteries
- Week 9: July 22-31 – Goodbye, Summer Experience!
See a full list of upcoming summer events here. For more information about the LPPL Summer Experience, please visit their website or Facebook page.