LPPL announces 2024 Summer Experience theme and registration date

Here’s how to participate in the fun this summer:

Register for Summer Experience 2024 at your local LPPL branch, and pick up your Summer Explorer Adventure Passport! This is where you will be logging your reading and event participation.

The reading goal for all ages is to read for at least 20 minutes a day. In your adventure passport, mark off every day that you read for at least 20 minutes.

Once you have logged reading for 5 days, come into the library to claim a prize! Every time you have 5 days of logged reading, you are meeting a goal and get to come in for a prize.

Your program goal is to attend at least one in-person library event in June and one in July for even more fun!

Mark off your library event attendance in the boxes at the bottom of the adventure passport.

Complete the challenge to be entered into the grand prize drawing! To complete, you must have at least 30 days of reading and attended at least two library events (one in June & one in July.)