LPPL announces opening date and hours for South Lafourche Temporary Library

August 24, 2023
Eugene A. Benoit
August 24, 2023
Welcome back to the Library, South Lafourche! The Lafourche Parish Public Library System is happy to officially announce that their temporary storefront location will be open soon.

“Our new temporary storefront will have a little bit of everything and provide services for the community that were lost when Hurricane Ida shut down the South Lafourche Library,” said Laura Sanders, Library Director. “We will have shelving, about ten computers, books, movies, games, and a children’s corner in the back. Anything you could get at the previous South Lafourche Library, we hope to have at our temporary location. We realized that it will probably take close to two years or more to properly rebuild the South Lafourche Library, so we knew we needed to do something for the community.”

The storefront will be opening to the public on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The hours for the location will be Monday-Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The new temporary storefront will be located at Tarpon Heights in front of the old Tower Loans building in Cut Off.
For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library Facebook or website. 
Isabelle Gareis
