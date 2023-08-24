LPPL announces opening date and hours for South Lafourche Temporary Library

“Our new temporary storefront will have a little bit of everything and provide services for the community that were lost when Hurricane Ida shut down the South Lafourche Library,” said Laura Sanders, Library Director. “We will have shelving, about ten computers, books, movies, games, and a children’s corner in the back. Anything you could get at the previous South Lafourche Library, we hope to have at our temporary location. We realized that it will probably take close to two years or more to properly rebuild the South Lafourche Library, so we knew we needed to do something for the community.”