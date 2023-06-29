LPPL announces return of their Dinosaur Experience!

June 29, 2023

The Lafourche Parish Public Library is bringing an extra-special summer experience to community members! The Dinosaur Experience will be returning to Lafourche Parish this July.

The Dinosaur Experience is an interactive show that will include an opportunity for all attendees to see and meet different “dinosaurs” up close. Walking, roaring, trained dinos will bring the Jurassic world to life for Lafourche. All those interested in paleontology and all things dinosaurs should not miss this experience!


The Dinosaur Experience is for all ages with no registration or payment required. The dates are as follows:

  • SOUTH: Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cut Off Youth Center
  • CENTRAL: Monday, July 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lafourche Central Market
  • NORTH: Monday, July 10, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Warren J. Harang Auditorium

For more information about this upcoming event, or Lafourche Parish Public Library’s Summer Experience Program, please visit their Facebook page.

Isabelle Gareis
