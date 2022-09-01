LPPL kicks off 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program

It’s that time of year, Lafourche Parish Public Libraries will kick off their annual 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program in September at multiple branches across the parish. The LPPL literacy program aims to expose little ones to to reading at a young age.

The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program will celebrate graduates of the program and host sign ups for new families. Events will be held at the following Lafourche Public Library locations:

September 1 : Lockport Branch at 10:30 a.m.

September 12: Gheens Branch at 10 a.m.

September 14 : Thibodaux Branch ar 11:15 a.m.

September 15: Larose Branch at 2 p.m.

September 15: Choctaw Branch at 10 a.m.

September 19: Bayou Blue Branch at 10:30 a.m.

Lafourche Parish Public Library is committed to helping young scholars enhance their reading skills, hosting story-time activities throughout the year and a free summer reading program that is open to the community.