LPPL to host free Lawyers in Libraries events

The Lafourche Parish Public Library will host multiple upcoming Lawyers in Libraries events in honor of National Celebrate Pro Bono Week. The events will be held at the Thibodaux, Lockport, and Larose branches this month on the following dates:

October 24- Thibodaux Branch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

October 25- Thibodaux Branch from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

October 26- Larose Branch from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

October 26- Lockport Branch from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.

These events are designed to discuss any non criminal legal legal matters with a lawyer for free. Professional will provide advice on the following topics: