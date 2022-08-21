The Lafourche Parish Public Library announced a Japanese Club Interest Meeting will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held to discuss the interest in various topics including Japanese language, literature, culture, manga, and anime, to access interest in a monthly club meeting.

The meeting is for all ages and will be held at the Thibodaux Branch located at 705 West 5th Street. Registration is not required. For more LPPL events visit https://www.lafourche.org/calendar-.