LPPL to host local artist for Cajun-inspired painting classes

Do you know a kid or teenager with a love for art? Don’t miss this upcoming opportunity! Lafourche Parish Public Library will be hosting local artist Shelby Toups to teach an exciting painting class with Bayou flair.

Toups is a southern Louisiana-based special education teacher and artist who specializes in, as said on her website, “creating a unique way of presenting “Southern Things” treasured by her Cajun culture.” Toups works on canvas and glass with acrylic paint, emphasizes details with beautiful gold accents.

Toups will be teaching two classes with local character in July, “Crab Painting” for ages 8-12 and “Starry Night on the Bayou” for ages 11-17. The classes are scheduled as follows:

Bayou Blue: Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Crab) and 1:00 p.m. (Starry Night)

Lockport: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Crab) and 1:00 p.m. (Starry Night)

Raceland: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Crab) and 1:00 p.m. (Starry Night)

Please contact the branch where you wish to attend to register. For more information, pease visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library Facebook.