Learn how to add native plants to your backyard garden at the LPPL and Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Gardening Program

The Lafourche Parish Public Library is excited to collaborate with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program to bring an extra-special gardening program to those with green thumbs this month!

Come out to the Lockport Library on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. to learn about native plants you can add to your backyard with BTNEP Wildlife Conservation Coordinator Natalie Waters–and receive free native plant seeds for your garden!

“Native plants are often overlooked, and are even considered ‘weeds’ by many, but they actually provide a viable, beautiful option in your landscaping,” reads a statement from the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program. “They are more drought and pest-tolerant than nursery plants cultivated in different grow zones, saving money on water and pesticides, and providing familiar food and shelter sources for native wildlife.”

Please call the Lockport Lafourche Parish Public Library to for more information about this free presentation at (985) 532-3158. No registration is required.