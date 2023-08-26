LPPL to offer adult and kids/teens sewing classes this September

You asked, they answered! The Lafourche Parish Public Library has announced they are bringing Sewing Classes to their Thibodaux Branch this September for kids, teens, and adults!

“This summer, you were SEW jazzed about our Thibodaux Makerspace Session Sewing Classes of rkids and teens, that you asked us to provide them for adults,” read the statement on LPPL’s Facebook page. “We are happy to share that we are making that happen this September!”

The Lafourche Parish Public Library Thibodaux Branch will host two sewing classes for adults and two sewing classes for kids and teens (ages 9-15). Participants will learn the basics of sewing on a machine in these courses. The adult sewing class will take place on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m, and the kids and teens sewing class will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Registration opens today, so stop by the Thibodaux Branch, call 447-4119, or sign-up online at lafourche.org/calendar to secure your spot in the class! Don’t hesitate– spots are limited!

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library Facebook or website.