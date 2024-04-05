LPPL to offer multiple activities in celebration of National Robotics Week

LPSO Re-accredited by CALEA; Training Academy and Communications also Re-accreditedApril 5, 2024
Get ready for a week of technological adventures! The Lafourche Parish Public Library is celebrating National Robotics Week with several fun activities local students are invited to attend.
Events with an asterisk (*) require registration at the Lafourche Parish Public Library website or by calling the specified branch.
- Saturday, April 6th, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. – Lego Robotics, ages 8+ at the Lockport Branch.*
- Monday, April 8th, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. – Lego Robotics Advanced, ages 12-18, at the Thibodaux Branch.*
- Tuesday, April 9th, 2024
- 3:30 p.m. – Cubelets, all ages, at the Storefront Branch.
- 4:00 p.m. – Let’s Build a Robot, ages 10-17, at the Gheens Branch.
- 4:00 p.m. – Paper Circuits, for kids, at the Raceland Branch.
- 4:15 p.m. – Bristlebot Workshop, ages 5-11, at the Choctaw Branch.*
- Wednesday, April 10th, 2024
- 3:45 p.m. – Dash & Dot Robotics, for kids, at the Bayou Blue Branch.
- 4:30 p.m. – Build a Salt-Powered Robot, ages 11-17, at the Larose Branch.*