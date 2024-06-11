LPPL unveils calendar of fun, creative activities to enjoy this summer

Planning fun summer activities this year? Bring a foster dog along with you!June 11, 2024
The Lafourche Parish Public Library has recently announced tons of exciting, free activities for community members to enjoy this summer!
- Learn to crochet at the Gheens library with Cajun Heirlooms Crocheting: Children ages 6 to 12 can learn to crochet with Rachel Bellanger of Cajun Heirloom Crocheting at the Gheens Branch Library, 153 N. Leon Drive. Beginners’ crochet workshops will be held at 2 p.m. on July 1 and July 15. Registration is required to attend, so don’t wait to reserve your spot at the library.
- Crescent Circus returns to Lafourche Parish in July: Crescent Circus returns to Lafourche Parish in July as part of the Lafourche Parish Public Library’s Summer Experience. This husband-wife duo fuse expertise in magic, circus arts with juggling, hula hooping, balancing stunts, and lots of comedy to deliver a one-of-kind magical experience on stage. Crescent Circus will perform at the following community partner locations:
- Cut Off Youth Center, 205 W. 79 th Street: July 2, 10 a.m.
- Warren Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux: July 2, 1 p.m.
- Lockport Recreation Community Center, 5610 Highway 1: July 3, 1 p.m.
- Learn to make Amish bread at the Gheens library: Scharlene Ledet will demonstrate how to make Amish bread for those ages 8 to 17 during a two-part class at 2 p.m. on July 8 and then July 18 at the Gheens Branch Library, 153 N. Leon Drive.
- Park rangers to lead junior angler program in July: Join National Park Rangers in a fun-filled fishing program. Discover the wonders of our scaled, gilled, finny friends during the Bayou Lafourche Jr. Angler Program, a free program for those ages 8 and up. The program will be held at the following community partner locations:
- Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center, Jean Lafitte National Historical Park, 314 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux: July 9, 10 a.m.
- Henry Robertson American Legion Post 83, 921 Veterans Street, Lockport: July 10, 10 a.m.
- Cut Off Youth Center, 205 W. 79th Street: July 11, 10 a.m.
- Learn more about homesteading at the Gheens library in July: Mother-daughter duo Heather and Jessie-Lynn Rivere will lead an informational homesteading workshop at 2 p.m. on July 10 at the Gheens Branch Library, 153 N. Leon Drive. Learn more about gardening, preserving food, and keeping chickens and rabbits. People of all ages are welcome to attend.
- Local author Sabina Miller to visit Thibodaux library: Join local author Sabina Miller as she talks about her new young adult novel The Rescue “Dawgs” of the Southern Coast at 4 p.m. on July 13 at the Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 W. Fifth Street. Location: Activity Room
- Harvey Rabbit and Friends to help say goodbye to summer: Children of all ages (and their families) will enjoy the antics of Harvey Rabbit, Cecil the Orangutan, and T-Boy the Alligator with Laura and Tim Allured in a fun-filled, energetic show of ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic, comedy, and audience participation. Harvey and friends will help to wrap up the Lafourche Parish Public Library’s 2024 Summer Experience. Enjoy these performances at the following community partner locations:
- Cut Off Youth Center, 205 W. 79th Street: July 16, 10 a.m.
- Warren Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 N. Canal Blvd., Thibodaux: July 16, 3 p.m.
- Henry Robertson American Legion Post 83, 921 Veterans Street, Lockport: July 17, 10 a.m.
- Raceland library to host Victorian tea party: Wear your finest dresses (or period costumes) for a BBC-inspired tea party of manners and frivolity at 10 a.m. on July 31 at the Raceland Branch Library, 177 Recreation Drive.
- Dance-A-Thon Summer Blowout to be held at Raceland library: Jam to some old-fashioned beats and meet some local community organizations as we dance to the end of summer fun at 2 p.m. on July 31 at the Raceland Branch Library, 177 Recreation Drive.