LPPL welcomes spine tingling creatures

The countdown to fall is here and the Lafourche Parish Public Library is gearing up for a season of spooktacular events. LPPL will bring Animal Tales down the bayou on Tuesday, October 11, at the Cut Off Youth Center.

Animal Tales will host a spine-tingling live animal show, featuring arachnids, insects, and snakes! Children will learn how the creepy critters play an important role in our environment. The animal show is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. LPPL welcomes library lovers from local branches to attend the spooktacular event.

The Cut Off Youth Center is located at 205 W. 79th Street. For more information, contact the Lafourche Parish Library at (985) 446-1163