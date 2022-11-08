Join Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC) for two Tax Update Webinars In November!

On Wednesday, November 16, join the first webinar with the Louisiana Department of Revenue with guest speaker Michelle Galland, Revenue Tax Assistant Director, Income/Franchise section of Policy Services Division. The webinar will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. via Zoom. Day one’s webinar will cover changes for 2022 for Individual Income Tax and Sales Tax, and Severance and Excise Taxes.

Day two’s webinar will be Thursday, November 17 with the Internal Revenue Service. The second webinar will feature guest speaker Aaron Steele, Senior Tax Specialist (New Orleans, LA), Senior Stakeholder Liaison, and Communication Stakeholder Outreach. Day two’s webinar will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The webinar will provide an overview of the following topics of interest to Tax Professionals including the 2022 Identity Protection PIN Opt-In Program, and Tax Professional Data Theft and Protection.

Click here to register for day one

Click here to register for day two

After registering for the webinars, you will receive an invitation to the webinar, and only registered attendees will receive the link. For questions, reach out to tnelson@louisianasbdc.org.