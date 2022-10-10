LSBDC to host Technological Innovation Seminar in Houma

Join the Louisiana Small Business Development Center for a free Technological Innovation Workshop on Tuesday, October 12, at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The purpose of the workshop, Digital Transformation: Adapting to the Current Business Climate, is to help participants design a digital transformation strategy that fits their business, culture and practices. The workshop will cover the impact of current disruptions that are rapidly accelerating during the current economic climate. The workshop will feature LSBDC Associate Director, Jimmy Nguyen as a guest speaker. “Prices have increased, there are supply chain issues, and technology emerges that invalidates long established processes and tools,” reads a statement from the LSBDC. “For many, the answer to these challenges is attributed to digital transformation. We will provide guidance to develop a transformational structure forced on business outcomes.”

The Technological Innovation workshop will cover the following topics:

To discover emerging technologies

To implement proper cyber security measures

To create a culture of innovation

To understand a modern workplace

To embrace change

The workshop is co-sponsored by Terrebonne Parish Library, Lafourche Parish, and Nicholls State University. The workshop is free and open to the public. For more information on the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, visit their website here.