The LSU Ag Center will present Diabetes and the Holidays Virtual Seminar on November 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. LSU Ag Center Agents and Registered Dietitians Abigail McAlister and Mandy Armentor will host the online webinar. “Participants will learn how to navigate the holidays with diabetes and how to manage their diabetes during the season of eating between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day,” reads. statement from LSU Ag.

Participation in the Diabetes and the Holidays Virtual Seminar is free and open to the public. Registration must be complete prior to 11:30 a.m. on November 16. Register for free online.