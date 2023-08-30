Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser to visit Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank this Thursday

On Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will be visiting the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank located at 922 Sunset Avenue in Houma.

Lieutenant Governor Nungesser is a longtime friend of the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank, working together on numerous past endeavors. During this visit, he will be announcing details about a strategic partnership, which will allow the Food Bank to help with the emergency faced by local shrimpers. The public are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank’s mission is to feed the food insecure in South Louisiana through local food, monetary donations, and a network of charitable organizations and to engage our community in the fight against hunger. Read more about their mission and programs on their website.