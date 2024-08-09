LUMCON Revives ‘Science Talks’

Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON) is excited to announce the return of its science talks, which offer enthusiasts a unique opportunity to learn about marine science.

The first talk of 2024 is scheduled for August 15th. It will feature Dr. Brianne Du Clos, LUMCON’s Collections Manager. Dr. Du Clos will present an insightful discussion on the natural history collection by introducing thousands of plants, invertebrates, and fish collected since 1984. With the addition of a new facility in Houma, LUMCON will offer attendance both in person at Blue Works and online, making it accessible to a wider audience.

LUMCON invites participants to join in one of two ways. Those interested in attending in person can visit Blue Works at 335 Dickson Road, Houma. Doors will open at 6:00 PM, allowing attendees to enjoy tours of Blue Works and partake in light refreshments from 6:00 to 6:30 PM. To secure seats for the in-person experience, please email education@lumcon.edu. Registration is required for virtual attendance. Interested attendees can register here.

This revival of science talks marks an exciting venture for LUMCON, allowing individuals to explore and engage with the marine world in a dynamic and interactive way. Whether participating in person or virtually, LUMCON’s upcoming talk is sure to offer valuable insights into the institute’s remarkable natural history collection. Follow LUMCON on Facebook to keep up-to-date on upcoming Science Talks!