Luminate Houma announces August’s live performers

Mark your calendars! The Danny Alexander Blues Band, Featuring Jelly Bean & Corey D, will be performing on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the monthly Luminate Houma Event produced by Spilt Liquor Productions!

Luminate Houma will take place at the Houma Bandstand at the Courthouse in Downtown Houma. This event is free to the public with exceptional local talent; bring your fold-out chairs and get ready to enjoy the show.

Food and drinks will be available at local restaurants, bars, and cafés within walking distance such as the Boxer & The Barrel, Mahony’s, Milano’s, Downtown Jeaux, Dominique’s Bistro, Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, & Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. In addition to great food and a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing our local artists with their art as well. Due to Luminate Houma being an entirely outdoor event, if the weather forecast shows a high possibility of rain on Saturday afternoon, the show will be moved into Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro.

For more information about the monthly Luminate Houma event, please visit the event’s Facebook page.