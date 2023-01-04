Luminate Houma announces band for first event of the year

Kick off the New Year with Luminate Houma’s first event of 2023!

Local band No Posers will be performing during the event, located next to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Memorial Park in Downtown Houma. No Posers will take the stage from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., and refreshments will be provided by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro.

Live local music is not the only thing there to enjoy at the Luminate Houma event – Bayou Regional Arts Council will be there as well showcasing the work of artists from all over Terrebonne Parish. “The goal of our event is to showcase talented local musicians and artists,” says Luminate Houma board member Daniel Babin.

CASA of Terrebonne will also be attending the event to provide activities for kids to enjoy. Come check out this event for the whole family!





