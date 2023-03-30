Luminate Houma announces live band for April event

Luminate Houma has announced the live band and activities that participants will be able to enjoy at their next event on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, art, food, and fun!

MJ Dardar Music will be performing live beginning at 5:30 p.m., produced by Split Liquor Productions. In addition to live outdoor music, Luminate Houma attendees will be able to explore booths of local art from the Bayou Regional Arts Council, have cocktails, and enjoy delicious food such as burgers, nachos, and more provided by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. Luminate Houma’s April event will also include a special surprise– a fire twirler will be present to dazzle the crowd with exciting tricks! Grab your friends and family and come to Houma Main Street on Saturday, April 8 at 5:30 a.m. for a fantastic time! For more information about Luminate Houma, please visit their Facebook.