Luminate Houma announces March performer

Spring Festivals are in Full BloomMarch 8, 2024
Y’all ready for live music? Luminate Houma has announced their March performer!
Sliver Smith will jam out on March 9, 2024 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, and will be sure to give everyone a great show. This is a family-friendly event, so come hang out and pass a good time.
This event wouldn’t be possible without sponsors Houma Main Street, Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, and Jam Up Marketing.
Luminate Houma’s mission is to revitalize Downtown Houma by promoting and providing music and art. For more information about the monthly Luminate Houma event, please visit the event’s Facebook page.