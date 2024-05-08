Luminate Houma announces May 2024 live performer

Luminate Houma will return to downtown on May 11, 2024, featuring Zach Dufrene!

Zach Dufrene will perform at 6:00 PM at Memorial Park in Downtown Houma, next door to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, with Spilt Liquor Productions producing the show.

In addition to the show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing local artists and their work. To be one of the presenting artists, please email director@bayouarts.org.

This event is sponsored by Houma Main Street, Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, and Jam Up Marketing.

This outdoor event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. Bring your foldout chairs and be ready to enjoy the show!

For more information, please visit Luminate Houma’s Facebook page.