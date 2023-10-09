Luminate Houma announces October’s live performer!

Mark your calendars! Mike Cape Music will be performing on October 14th, starting at 6:30 PM with Spilt Liquor Productions producing the show!

Luminate Houma will take place at Memorial Park in Downtown Houma on Main Street. This event is free to the public with exceptional local talent; bring your fold-out chairs and get ready to enjoy the show.

Food and drinks will be available at local restaurants, bars, and cafés within walking distance such as the Boxer & The Barrel, Mahony’s, Milano’s, Downtown Jeaux, Dominique’s Bistro, Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, & Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. In addition to great food and a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing our local artists with their art as well.

For more information about the monthly Luminate Houma event, please visit the event’s Facebook page.