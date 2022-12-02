Luminate Houma returns Saturday, December 10 in Downtown Houma! The December candlelit performance will feature Moses Knightshead, Susan Aysan, Brent Melancon, Michael G., and Barry Chauvin all produced by Split Liquor Productions.

The night will begin with a Christmas caroling before the show, so come in the holiday spirit! The performance will be happening next to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro at Memorial Park once again. The family-friendly event is free to the public and will have activities for everyone! CASA of Terrebonne will be providing Christmas-themed activities for the kids, Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing local artists, and Phoenix Glass Art will be making Christmas ornaments. Also, Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will be serving cocktails.

If you’re a local artist and would like to showcase your art, email director@bayouarts.com. Feel free to bring chairs and blankets to come and have a great time with the community! The show starts at 5:30 p.m. and continues until 9:00 p.m. Want to join in the Christmas caroling? Don’t forget to show up before 5:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Houma Development Corporation, Lumiere Blues & jazz Bistro, and Jam Up Marketing.