M Power Yoga to Host Inversion Workshop

M Power Yoga invites you to wind down from the work week at its Inversions Workshop tonight, September 9, at 6 p.m. Led by Cecil Zeringue and Haley Filer, the workshop will cover the key points to develop a safe and confident inversion practice. Participants will learn the basic principles of arm balances, inversions, handstands, proper alignment, and core engagement.

“This M Power Inversion workshop will incorporate props (blocks, walls, straps, blankets) to assist you in getting upside down, along with step-by-step instructions on how to balance on your arms and hands. Additional core work, wall work, and partner assistance will make this workshop a fun and eMPowering learning experience to elevate your practice,” reads a statement from M Power Yoga.

Tickets for the event are $35 and can be purchased by contacting M Power Yoga at (985) 232-8605. For more information, visit M Power Yoga on Facebook.