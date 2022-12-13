Magician David LeBoeuf to perform at Larose Civic Center in December

December 12, 2022

Prepared to be enchanted!

Magician David LeBoeuf returns to Lafourche Parish this month with a show sure to entertain people of all ages.


A featured performer during the Lafourche Parish Public Library’s 2022 Summer Experience, Mr. LeBoeuf combines magic, humor, and education to delight audiences. Don’t miss his performance at 10 a.m. on December 21.

A program of the Lafourche Parish Public Library, this performance will take place at the Larose Civic Center, 307 E. Fifth Street, due to the temporary closure of the South Lafourche Branch Library in Cut Off following Hurricane Ida.

Mary Ditch
