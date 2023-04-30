Main Library to host Miss Cherie’s Memorial Touch-A-Truck on May 6

The Terrebonne Parish Main Library will host Miss Cherie’s Memorial Touch-A-Truck from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023. This event is free and open to the public.

Various community vehicles such as fire trucks, tow trucks, cement mixers and delivery trucks will be parked at the Main Library for children of all ages to climb in and explore. Children will also have an opportunity to meet the drivers and learn how each driver plays a role in serving the community. Hot dogs and lemonade will be served.



Cherie Mahaffey started the annual Touch-A-Truck children’s event years ago, which now serves as not only a sign of the summer season but also a celebratory remembrance to the beloved children’s supervisor.