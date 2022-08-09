Mais, Cajun Linen Night is this Friday, August 12

Mais, get your white boots out, because Cajun Linen Night is this Friday, August 12, in Downtown Thibodaux!

It’s time to celebrate summer nights, Cajun style, with vendors, extended downtown business hours, specials, live music, and fun for all ages! It is encouraged to come decked out in the best Cajun-inspired ensemble, sha! The evening kicks off at 5:00 p.m. and runs through 8:00 p.m.

Vendor and sponsorship registration has closed, so be on the lookout for a vendor map soon! Also, check out Thibodaux Main Street Live on Facebook tonight, August 9, at 7:00 p.m. for everything Cajun Linen Night. They will also touch on the Fall Arts Walk and Big Boy Street Cook-Off that will take place this Fall.

For more information or questions, contact Danielle@ThibodauxMainStreet.com or call (985) 413-9886.