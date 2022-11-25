Makers Market canceling Saturday market event due to inclement weather

The Makers Market at the Library will be canceling their Small Business Saturday market due to inclement weather.

The next Saturday market is a Holiday Market, and will be held on December 17, 2022, starting at 10 am.

The Market is a FREE event for both shoppers & vendors. All participating vendors are local, small businesses selling products that they either grew, created, or produced themselves.

The Makers Market is typically held every Tuesday at the Main Library, in the parking lot to the right of the front entrance from 3 pm to dark. There is no cost to vendors who grow, create, or produce the items they sell. Special Saturday markets are held periodically throughout the year.