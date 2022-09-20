Manufacturing and logistics jobs featured at LED Online Career Fair

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with manufacturing and logistics jobs in 14 cities. The online event will take place Wednesday, September 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.

Positions to be filled at the career fair include Maintenance Technician, A&P Mechanic, Pipe Fitter, Forklift Operator, Production Worker, Electrician 1, Welder / Fitter, Warehouse Associate, Quality Assurance Manager, Loader, Industrial Painter / Finisher, Driver, Material Handler, Industrial Maintenance Technician and more.

Thirteen companies seeking to fill a combined total of 105 job openings have committed to participate in the career fair to date:

AFCO, Alexandria

Alexandria Aviation Exteriors (Avex), New Iberia

New Iberia Bollinger Shipyards, Houma

Houma Great Southern Wood Preserving, Mansura

Mansura Hubig’s Pies, Jefferson

Jefferson Interfor, DeQuincy

DeQuincy Intralox/Laitram, New Orleans and Hammond

New Orleans and Hammond S&W Wholesale Foods, Hammond

Hammond SafeSource Direct, Broussard

Broussard SNF Flopam, Plaquemine

Plaquemine Southland Steel, Amite and Greensburg

Amite and Greensburg Teijin Automotive Technologies, Sarepta

Sarepta Weyerhaeuser, Natchitoches

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

Since the LED FastStart Recruitment platform was launched, over 1,800 job seekers have participated in 23 online career fairs for multiple businesses or individual companies. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. Similar events showcasing other industry sectors are scheduled throughout the year. To receive email notifications about future career fairs, opt-in here.

To register, visit the Brazen registration page. For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225-342-1575.