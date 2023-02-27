March events at the Lafourche Parish Libraries

March is fine free, fine forgiveness month at the library:

Owe fines at the library? March is fine free and fine forgiveness month at the library.

During March, the library will forgive outstanding overdue, damaged, or lost fines in any amount on eligible items in exchange for varying amounts of donated nonperishable food or pet supplies. Fines associated with laptops, iPads, electronics, or video games are not eligible for the program.

Any person who owes money to the library for anything except ineligible items can bring in donations according to a suggested donation schedule to clear their library account and once again enjoy library services. The library will also forgive fines for any overdue items (except ineligible items) returned in good condition in March, with no donations required.

Donated items will benefit local food banks and animal rescue organizations.

For full details, visit your local Lafourche Parish Public Library branch.

Dr. Seuss Day: March 2 is Dr. Seuss’s Birthday! To celebrate, the Thibodaux branch library will host a movie afternoon featuring Horton Hears a Who! Come celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday with us by bringing the whole family to enjoy this wholesome Who movie fun!

Free legal clinic to be held at Lockport library: Impacted by one of the recent hurricanes or severe storms and need free civil legal help? Reserve your 20-minute slot for a free legal clinic with Emergency Legal Responders on March 1 at the Lockport Branch Library, 720 Crescent Avenue, by emailing admin@emergencylegalresponders.org. Walk-ins are also welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring any materials that you think would be helpful for attorneys to address your legal needs.

Take “flight” at the Thibodaux library: Learn to “take flight” to new places during an introductory, hands-on demonstration of global positioning system (GPS) and Google Earth Pro at the Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 W. Fifth Street. Learn how GPS works and how to integrate it with Google Earth Pro at 10 a.m. on March 11 at the library. This workshop for people ages 15 and up is presented by Dr. John Dennis, Nicholls State University, and BayouSTEM. Registration is required to attend, so don’t wait to reserve your spot at the library.